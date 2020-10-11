With just days to go before the 2020 edition of Amazon Prime Day, scheduled for October 13-14, the online shopping giant has launched a series of offers in the weeks leading up to it.

These offers serve as a preamble to what will be its stardate of the year and to which little by little new products are added, reported Solo Dinero.

And the goal of heating the atmosphere for an event that had to be postponed for a few months because of the pandemic, so we share the latest offers that have been incorporated before Amazon Prime Day.

Echo Show 5 Screen

One of the items that are discounted before the start of the Prime Day under Amazon’s own label, with a 50% discount, from $90 to only $45.

This smart screen is the smallest offered by the brand, but with the same features of the Echo Show 8, which allows you to watch movies or link it through the Blink or Ring smart cameras for remote surveillance of homes or offices.

Insignia TV 4K HDR 43 inches

This model is presented with a 33% discount, and this week before Prime Day, it can be found for less than $200.

It is a good alternative to reproduce the contents of different platforms such as Netflix, YouTube, Disney Plus, or Amazon Prime Video itself; it has three HDMI ports and support for Ethernet cable and composite video inputs, which allows for a wider entertainment experience.

Blink Mini Camera

This home security device can be found for as little as $25, which can serve as an aid in extending the network of smart devices in the home or office, as it is compatible with Alexa.

This camera records video with a resolution of 1080 pixels, allows two-way audio chat from your smartphone application with the ability to alert when it detects activity in one of the configured areas, with a field of view of 110 degrees.

Sony WF-XB700 Headphones

Also, for non-Prime members, there is an attractive offer through these wireless headsets that can be found for 40% at only $78.

They have outstanding audio stability, as well as being comfortable and have a long battery life, with the quality to compete with the other models launched by Apple, Samsung, Jabra, Anker, or Amazon.

