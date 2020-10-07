The city of Orlando has slipped below its previous top 20 spot in a widely observed score of cities’ energy practices that thwart climate change, Orlando Sentinel reported.

The American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy released its 2020 report on Tuesday, with the number of qualified cities expanded to 100 and the number of Florida cities counting Orlando, Tampa, St. Petersburg, Miami,, and Jacksonville to include Cape Coral and Lakeland.

Orlando leads all Florida cities in clean energy advances in buildings, transportation, and utilities. However, the city’s score of 21 fell below Atlanta’s 14th. In last year’s ranking, Orlando ranked 15th and Atlanta 22nd.

Orlando officials often compare their positions to those of the City of Georgia.

“We are proud to see Orlando ranked in the top 25 of the nation’s 100 largest cities,” city spokesperson Samantha Holsten told the Orlando Sentinel. “Orlando remains committed to a more sustainable future.

The report states that Orlando can reduce greenhouse gas emissions associated with its buildings by adopting performance standards for existing buildings.

Miami climbed six places in the 2020 report to rank 51, which is where St. Petersburg ended up after falling 10 places from last year’s report. Also tied for 51st place is another city vulnerable to hurricanes and rising sea levels, New Orleans.

Jacksonville ranks 74th and Tampa 75th in the 2020 report. Of Florida’s two first-time cities, Lakeland ranks 82nd and Cape Coral 93rd.

