View this post on Instagram

Happy #FitnessFriday! It’s no secret that I love #jumprope for cardio, and I can get VERY competitive about it 😂 – a lot of you have asked me and @peterleethomas where to even begin with incorporating jump ropes into your everyday workout. So today, Peter has provided a mini intro guide for those of you who don’t know where to start. Check stories for more an Happy Friday!