This week began the registration period for the Diversity Visa Program of the United States of 2022 (DV-2022). It ends on November 10 of this year. In order for you to correctly fill out your application, the Department of State gave some recommendations to win the 2022 Visa Lottery.

MiamiDiario Editorial Staff

The Department of State is holding the Immigrant Visa Lottery 2022 again. Through this program, the US will draw 55,000 green cards to foreigners. The participation is very simple and free, as reported by El Nuevo Herald.

You must read all the instructions for the 2022 Diversity Visa Program. There are all the details on how to participate in the lottery.

It also says who can qualify. There is also a section for frequently asked questions. One of the most important is to have a valid and current passport to participate in the Visa Lottery.

This is one of the most popular programs for living and working legally in the United States.

6,741,128 people from all over the world participated in the DV-2021 draw. It included 11,830,707 people since, in addition to the participants, some of their relatives entered.

U.S. Government Recommendations

Do not reuse photographs from the record of previous editions of the Visa Lottery.

You must submit, along with the electronic application, a recent digital photograph, both of the applicant and of your spouse and children, that meets these U.S. government requirements.

Photos must have been taken within the last six months.

Save the registration confirmation number in the program.

The electronic registration process is only done through the site https://dvprogram.state.gov/. The program will give the applicant a registration confirmation number.

DV-2022 participants should then check the Entrant Status Check section to verify that their registration was selected using the confirmation number they received when they submitted their forms.

Include spouses and all minor children on the application

According to government instructions, every alien who registers for the DV-2022 lottery must list his or her spouse and unmarried children under 21 on the form, even if these relatives will not be traveling with the principal applicant. More instructions here.

How to participate

Fill out the registration form and send it to dvlottery.state.gov. Only one registration per person is allowed.

After registering online, the green card applicant will see a confirmation screen with his/her name and confirmation number that must be printed to verify if he/she is chosen among the winners.

People already living in the U.S. with non-immigrant status can also participate, as long as their country of origin is included.

For the 2022 lottery, participating citizens must be from any country other than their home country: Bangladesh, Brazil, Canada, China (including Hong Kong), Colombia, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, India, Jamaica, Mexico, Nigeria, Pakistan, Philippines, South Korea, United Kingdom (except Northern Ireland) and its dependent territories, and Vietnam.

You may also be interested in: