After Rihanna, Selena Gomez, Alicia Keys, and Millie Bobby Brown, JLo decided to launch its own brand of cosmetics, which includes products for makeup and skincare.

By MiamiDiario Editorial Staff

Is there a celebrity who has not yet launched a beauty line? That is the question we ask ourselves every time another star in the music or film industry makes this type of announcement.

In a career that spans more than three decades, Jennifer Lopez has not only captivated fans with her voice and sensual moves. Her luminous beauty, smoky eyes, lush lips, flawless complexion, and radiant skin have also been the subject of much discussion.

The singer of “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” released the news through its social media “Sunset glow… #JLoBeauty soon”, said the message of the American actress and singer.

Similarly, the announcement included a selfie in which he boasts of bright skin. #JloBeauty“. The hashtag that accompanies the text alludes to the name that will carry the beauty signature, which already has its profile on social media.

The question remains as to whom this nth line will be directed, as most stars tend to point to generations Y and Z.

With information from Hola