This Wednesday, September 16, the report on human rights in Venezuela by the UN International Mission was published. In it, it highlights that the dictator Nicolás Maduro and his Ministers of Interior and Defense are involved in the serious violations of human rights and crimes carried out by the security forces they control.

MiamiDiario Editorial Staff

The UN report on violations of human rights in Venezuela corroborates the denunciations made during all these years. It points out the dictator Nicolás Maduro, his henchmen Reverol and Padrino López as the main responsible for serious human rights violations and crimes in Venezuela.

The UN International Mission produced a historic document with 443 pages of horror. It should be noted that these crimes are not subject to the statute of limitations.

In one of the paragraphs of the historic document, published by those in charge of the Mission, there is detailed information “that demonstrates that the authorities of the State – at both the presidential and ministerial levels – exercised power and supervision over the civilian and military security forces and the agencies identified as the authors of the documented violations and crimes.”

One of the lapidary phrases in the UN report is the following, “these crimes were coordinated and committed by State policies, with the knowledge or direct support of the commanders and senior government officials.” The truth.

(Photo by STR / AFP)

The UN report also assured that the serious human rights violations denounced by the victims, their families, friends, and witnesses, were perpetrated in operations carried out by the alleged security entities: the Bolivarian National Armed Force (Fuerza Armada Nacional Bolivariana, FANB), the Bolivarian National Guard (Guardia Nacional Bolivariana, GNB); the Bolivarian National Police (Policía Nacional Bolivariana, PNB), and the Special Action Forces (Fuerzas de Acción Especial, FAES).

_________________________________________________________

Ali Daniels of the organization ‘Acceso a la Justicia‘ explains the implications of the decision:

_________________________________________________________

Also involved in human rights violations and crimes are the Scientific, Criminal and Criminalistic Investigation Corps (Cuerpo de Investigaciones Científicas, Penales y Criminalísticas, CICPC), the National Intelligence Service (Servicio Nacional de Inteligencia, SEBIN), the General Directorate of Military Counter-Intelligence (Dirección General de Contrainteligencia Militar, DGCIM), and the state and municipal police forces.

“The authorities provided essential assistance, including material, logistical and human resources, that was necessary for the security and intelligence operations that resulted in the commission of the crimes,” denounces the report, which will be presented next week to the UN Human Rights Council.

Translated by: Aleuzenev Nogales

You may also be interested in: