It is no secret that the situation in Venezuela is getting worse, and one of its most serious crises is the economy; the country’s collapse has been at catastrophic levels.

By MiamiDiario Editorial Staff

The constant devaluation of its currency, along with a process of hyperinflation from many years ago, makes the purchasing power of the Venezuelan really reduced.

This is how today, September 22, 2020, Venezuelan pensioners took to the streets to stand in lines, hellish in some places, to get paid the amount of Bs.S 400,000, which is the equivalent of 1 USD.

To be a little more precise with this information, with what a senior citizen charges from his pension, he can barely buy 1 kg of pasta.

#21Sep || #Barinas Mañana pensionados harán enormes colas para cobrar 400mil Bs, que sólo alcanzan para 1kilo de pasta. Maduro quiere condenarnos a la más severa desnutrición No estamos dispuestos a morir por hambre ¡Maduro se tiene que ir!#MaduroAcabóConElSalario@AsambleaVE pic.twitter.com/fntJmYTj05 — Sandra Flores-Garzón (@SandraFloresG) September 21, 2020

This was denounced by Congresswoman Sandra Flores Garzón, from the Primero Justicia party, who assured that the food problems of Venezuelans will continue to worsen.

“Maduro wants to condemn us to the most severe malnutrition,” said the Congresswoman.

With information from Glamour

Translated by: Aleuzenev Nogales

You may also be interested in:

How does internal ventilation affect the spread of coronavirus

Facebook removed accounts that sought to influence public opinion in Latin America

Good news! New life saving symptom of covid discovered at University of Miami