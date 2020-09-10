Vitamin D emerged with unusual potency during the pandemic in a series of reports that appeared in chain letters in at least three of the world’s major scientific media.

All of them warning about the value and consequences of their presence or not in patients with COVID-19, Infobae reported.

Its deficiency is associated with inflammatory reactions and immune dysfunction and therefore predisposes individuals to severe infections.

What is Vitamin D? This vitamin produces antiviral effects by both direct and indirect mechanisms, while its deficiency may increase the likelihood of infection by viruses such as retroviruses, hepatitis, and dengue. This vitamin also aids in bone metabolism, calcium self-regulation, and immune system functions.

Vitamin D is unique because it can be produced in the skin from exposure to sunlight. It exists in two forms: it is obtained from UV irradiation and from some foods. UVB light from the sun strikes the skin and humans synthesize vitamin D3, making it the most “natural” form. Humans do not produce vitamin D2, and most oil-rich fish such as salmon, mackerel, and herring contain vitamin D3.

Some of the foods that can be ingested to obtain this vitamin are fish (salmon, cod, sardines), dairy products, and cereals, among others. The intake of these foods forms a compound called cholecalciferol that is transferred to the liver to become active vitamin D.

This is where the relationship between vitamin D deficiency and increased body fat comes from, as the lack of this vitamin changes the way nutrients are processed. Instead of using food as energy, vitamin D deficiency activates an enzyme that stores food in fat cells, resulting in weight gain.

Its properties, which intervene in the absorption of calcium and phosphorus, represent a fundamental role in the maintenance of organs and systems through multiple functions. In a dialogue with Infobae, the nutrition specialist Alberto Cormillot explained that “Vitamin D intervenes in the cellular development and the immune system, contributing to the formation and mineralization of bones”. Although it is special for development, very high doses of this vitamin can generate an opposite effect.

On the other hand, you can also get vitamin D from fortified foods which are often added to this vitamin. These foods include milk, cereals, orange juice, dairy products, and soy beverages, among others.

Although the easiest way to obtain it is through exposure to the sun for 5 to 10 minutes, since it is vital to encourage its natural production in the body, it is important to balance this exposure so as not to damage the skin.

