Do you like challenges in these pandemic times? Can you overcome them?

By MiamiDiario Editorial Staff

This time, the challenge you must overcome is to find a diver inside the image full of astronauts. This type of challenge is ideal to test your visual acuity. Many people have tried to solve it, but very few succeed in doing so. Find out if your senses can find the character in the shortest time possible.

Of course, the viral image is confusing and complicated to resolve because of the colors it handles. You must find the diver in the shortest time possible. Use all your concentration, because the astronauts and the diver mix because of the white of their clothing. Besides that, the characteristics of the suits are similar. The helmets of both professionals have the same form. So, pay attention and test your capabilities.

CHALLENGE SOLUTION

Still can’t find the diver? Don’t worry, many people couldn’t make it in a short time. We give you a clue so you can find it. You must focus your eyes on the astronauts’ chests. Perhaps you can find it if you take note of this detail. If that’s not the case, don’t worry, below we’ll show you the answer to this fun challenge.

Direct your eyes to the fourth row of the image, count four or three astronauts from right to left. There is the diver with his white diving helmet, plus some cross-links on his chest that are to hold his oxygen tank. In case you haven’t identified him, in the following image, you can see the diver marked with a white circle.

Did you like the challenge? Well, we congratulate you if you managed to meet the challenge. And if not, we encourage you to keep trying this kind of game.

Source: Depor

Translated by: Aleuzenev Nogales

