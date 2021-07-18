Un manatí fue visto en un lago en Pembroke Pines y ha provocado preocupaciones sobre el bienestar del animal.

Según la policía de Pembroke Pines, el mamífero marino fue visto en el agua cerca de Northwest 84th Avenue y Seventh Street, el sábado.

Officers are working with FWC regarding a manatee that was seen in a lake near NW 84th Ave & NW 7th St. Officer Capasso utilized a drone to relay information to biologists to determine if the manatee needs to be relocated. At this time, it appears healthy in our local waterways. pic.twitter.com/39qcQABHqO

