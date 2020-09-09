For 84-year-old grandmother Shirley Curry, technology has not been a problem as she has managed to position her gamer channel on Youtube, where she has 900,000 followers whom she affectionately calls “grandchildren.”

By MiamiDiario Editorial Staff

“When people say things like ‘You’re a legend!’ I’m ashamed. Because I’m a rookie grandmother (…) I try to be honest and be me. I sit here in my apartment and think about stories. That’s all I do,” said the popular gamer.

Curry has recorded thousands of hours of play since the 1990s. She has been a player longer than many of today’s top competitors.

Every day at home in Ohio, she sits in front of her computer with the camera on, ready to guide her “grandchildren” on tours of the hit role-playing game “The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.”

He joined YouTube in 2011 to watch some of his favorite game channels and uploaded his first Skyrim video in 2015. That video, in which she fights a giant spider, reached 2.1 million hits.

With information from the new york times

Translated by: Aleuzenev Nogales

