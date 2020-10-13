An anecdotal event occurred in a Las Vegas shopping mall after a woman in a wedding dress demanded from her fiancé, who worked there, that he should marry her right then and there or they would end up.

MiamiDiario Editorial Staff

This viral story is known thanks to the TikTok user @boymom_ashley, who posted the video, where you see this desperate woman walking through the aisles of the store looking for her partner.

She is accompanied by another guy in black clothes and even a bridesmaid, because of the dress and because she is holding a bouquet of flowers. Those in the store were stunned by what they were witnessing.

When the woman finds her boyfriend she asks him to marry her at that very moment or they would break up.

She says that it was more than two years ago that the man asked her to marry him but that these were the dates that she did not dare to take the final step.

So tired of waiting she took that step.

The man is obviously uncomfortable with the situation and asks if they can talk alone.



On the other hand, the girlfriend, it seems that the expectant people and she, knowing that she is “the owner of the show”, did not bother her, on the contrary, she even greeted those who were recording her.

Just as the camera focuses on the fiancé, he is clearly seen when he says: ‘Could someone has told me?

So much for this story, there is no third party to see if the bride got her way and now, they are married.

Source: elimparcial

Translated by Aleuzenev Nogales

