In just over twenty days, the United States will be defining its future, at least for the next four years, when it elects the nation’s president (November 3).

On the one hand, there is the Republican candidate and candidate for reelection, Donald Trump, and his rival will be the Democratic candidate, Joe Biden.

This electoral process is taking place under a situation not seen in many years: a pandemic.

The consequence of this is the number of people who will cast their votes through the postal service, in order to comply with the rules of social distancing.

Although this alternative has been questioned by Trump and the Republican Party, a record number of people are expected to vote under this mechanism.

So, the Diario Las Americas website did a special job of telling us what the mail-in voting process is like, step by step:

Voting by mail is very simple if you follow the rules of the game. Even if you’ve done it before, there are new rules you must follow or others that may favor you, like depositing your ballot in a special, guarded mailbox without having to get out of the vehicle.

Deadline

Ask for your ballot in time before October 24th. Ballots must be at the county seat by 7 p.m. on November 3.

Remember, in Florida, postmarks do not count. And late ballots do not count.

More than 600,000 postal votes are expected to be processed in Miami-Dade. “Voters can receive a mail ballot for a specific election or for all elections in which they are eligible to vote,” said the county Elections authority, headed by Christina White.

If you live in Miami-Dade, you can check Miamidade.gov or call 305-499-8444 to apply.

If you live in another county, you can contact your local authorities.

The sign

We know that the signature is fundamental, but sometimes we forget it or it is simply different from the one the electoral authority has on file.

When the envelope arrives at its destination, the signature is compared to the voter registration to protect your vote from electoral fraud. If the signature is missing or different, a representative from the election office will call you in time, so it is also important to include your phone number on the attached document.

Vote delivery

The electoral authority advises to send the vote by postal mail “10 days before November 3”, as this will give you time to do so, in case you have not signed the envelope or the signature looks different from the one on file.

“You can send your vote days before by mail or take it personally to the premises that will be enabled, during the early elections, from October 19 to November 1, where we will have a special box, guarded, where you can place your ballot,” said the county director of elections.

Assisted Voting

If you cannot go to a post office or special mailbox, you can name a family member, spouse, parent, child, or sibling.

If the appointee is not a close family member, for example, a friend or campaign activist, the election authority’s instructions specify that you must provide a letter with the voter’s name, telephone number, date of birth, voter number, and the name of the appointee.

In addition, you must attach a statement signed by a physician, on letterhead, stating that this is a medical condition and that the voter cannot come to the polling place to cast a ballot or send it by mail.

Voter appointees, including campaign activists, can only represent two voters per election, including one who is an immediate family member.

Failure to comply with this requirement is severely punished by law, with a fine and imprisonment.

