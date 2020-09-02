Jennifer Lopez is making the most of this quarantine to rest and have the peace of mind she has not had in recent years due to the amount of work she has had to do.

By MiamiDiario Editorial Staff

The singer and actress from New York has decided to take some time for herself, to take care of herself, and she is not suffering from the world situation due to the COVID-19.

On this occasion, we bring you a compilation of the singer in very tight bikinis that barely cover her.

Translated by: Aleuzenev Nogales

You may also be interested in:

Donald Trump y Marco Rubio concuerdan en que las votaciones por correo son propensas al fraude

Australia ofrece vacante para vivir y trabajar en un paraíso tropical

Marco Rubio festejó cierre del consulado de China en Houston por ser ‘un centro de espionaje’