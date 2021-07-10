El gobernador de Florida, Ron DeSantis, emitió este viernes una orden ejecutiva que exime de la obligación del pago de impuestos a los propietarios sobrevivientes de la desaparecida Torre Champlain.

En la medida están incluidos los patrimonios de los que perecieron, reportó NewsBreak.

Today, I met w/ Surfside families, first responders & local officials to learn how Florida can continue to support & assist those impacted by the Champlain Towers South tragedy. Florida has united around Surfside & we’ll continue our work to ensure the community is taken care of. pic.twitter.com/BDcZqUgQas — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) July 8, 2021

The families of Surfside have gone through a tragedy that no one should ever have to experience. To help ease the grief, I am signing an EO to remove the burden of property taxes for the families and residents of Champlain Towers South.https://t.co/awa9nJ6ptj — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) July 9, 2021

Este es el aviso oficial de la oficina del Gobernador:

“Hoy, el Gobernador Ron DeSantis emitió la Orden Ejecutiva 21-160, que suspende indefinidamente los estatutos, plazos o requisitos asociados relacionados con el pago de impuestos a la propiedad para todos los contribuyentes cuya propiedad fue destruida o quedó inhabitable durante el colapso de las Torres Champlain Sur en Surfside, Florida.

The tragedy in Surfside has changed Florida & the country. The stories of the individuals lost are heartbreaking & the impact is being felt around Florida & the world. It is going to be tough as we recover but we will be standing with the Surfside community every step of the way. pic.twitter.com/qT638m918G — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) July 10, 2021

Además, la Orden Ejecutiva 21-160 solicita que la Legislatura de Florida explore actos jurídicos adicionales que puedan ser necesarios para aliviar las obligaciones de los contribuyentes en materia de impuestos a la propiedad”.