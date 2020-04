El alcalde Dan Gelber discutirá con la comunidad los pasos para reabrir Miami-Beach

View this post on Instagram

Today, along with Governor Ron DeSantis and County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez, we officially announced that in the next two weeks the Army Corps of Engineers and the National Guard will erect what is essentially a temporary field hospital in the Miami Beach Convention Center. It is precautionary in that it is not expected that area hospitals will be unable to care for #COVID19 patients. But we need to prepare for the worst even as we hope for the best. Thanks to my fellow City of Miami Beach Commissioners and Manager Jimmy Morales for their work on this. Also, very proud we sported rainbow masks as this week would be #Pride in Miami Beach. @themiamibeachcc @miamibeachnews @rondesantisfl @mayorgimenez