Venezuela has become the center of the impossibilities of hundreds of young people who aspire to “the best.” And this makes; unfortunately, their dreams dissipate as the days go by, as reported by ssl-socket

By MiamiDiario Editorial Staff

The truth is that the opportunities for study and work are minimal. Public education is deteriorating, and private education is inaccessible. Venezuelan youth have never had their hands tied as they do now, and while those who claim to be authorities profess “quality” for the people, the reality is painful.

A student from the Universidad Monteávila, Genesis Mendez, is one of those young people who made a strong impact on the reality that the country is going through, upon discovering that finishing her career is worth more than a thousand dollars.

Mendez decided to tell his story through the social network Twitter. The young woman said that, in the beginning, the cost of the year was $200, but now it is $2,000.

Mendez, who is in his last year of college, decided to talk with the university staff to reach an agreement on the payment plan. However, the answer was not very good.

Graduating is expensive

The fact is that in battered Venezuela, graduating has become a great challenge. For some because of lack of resources, while others because of the need to contribute economically to their homes or simply because of the “wear and tear” it implies.

Another case is that of Yireth Sanchez, who had to freeze her accounting studies to work in a clothing store and help her family.

“Graduating is a complicated subject. You are wasting your time because in this country you need to work to study and when you finish graduating your salary is still not enough. No matter how much you study, you will still earn poorly, and you will not be able to climb the ladder,” she said.

Dreams are frozen by devaluation, the high cost of living, and the precarious condition of the country. Although many continue to struggle “against the odds” to put on their cap and gown, others unfortunately, left the possibility behind and decided to work for it, while others fled across the borders in search of the longed-for quality of life.

With information from ssl-socket

Translated by: Aleuzenev Nogales

You may also be interested in: