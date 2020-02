Jennifer Lopez y Versace son imparables: mira los cambios de vestuario de Jlo en el Super Bowl 2020

View this post on Instagram

@jlo co-headlines the #SuperBowl half-time show in a bespoke #AtelierVersace look. Crafted from exceptional quality leather, the top of this bodysuit is constructed as a leather jacket, while the sleeves and legs are hand-enriched with thousands of studs, Swarovski crystals and Medusa accents. Her biker-inspired look is at first concealed with a delicate pink silk satin gown enriched with heritage chains. The intricate costume was entirely hand-crafted in the House's Atelier over the course of 900 hours. #VersaceCelebrities #JLo #SuperBowlLIV #SBLIV