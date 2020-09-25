Kim Kardashian launches a collection of underwear for brides. As you may know, the Kardashian family has not only dedicated themselves to conquering the world of reality TV but also uses their business skills to continue expanding their empire.

By MiamiDiario Editorial Staff

On this occasion, Kim Kardashian has chosen to expand its underwear brand, Skims, to conquer the wedding market.

To this end, the socialité will launch this Friday, September 25, its new collection designed for brides.

“SKIMS Bridal Is Coming Soon! From something silky to something blue: we’ve got you covered with our most loved Solutionwear styles in new a soft blue color and a limited edition, embroidered silk robe. Launching in sizes XXS – 5X on Friday, September 25 at 9AM PT / 12PM ET exclusively at SKIMS.COM. Join the waitlist now to receive early access to shop before it sells out,” detailed Kim’s brand through its Instagram account.

“Skims Bridal Silk Robe – a limited edition silk robe with delicately embroidered “Mrs” to wear from wedding prep through to your honeymoon,” detailed the brand in another post.

Source: DLA

Translated by: Aleuzenev Nogales

