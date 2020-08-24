The pandemic, far from stopping its march, is showing up again in the world. And it has been shown to have a wide reach on the emotional side of people. That is why, in Japan, they appeal to an unusual way to remove the stress caused by the coronavirus.
By Miami Diario Editorial Staff
The company Kowagarasetai, which organizes horror shows and is famous for its way of adapting to the pandemic, offers another kind of attraction for its audience in Tokyo: it locks customers in a coffin.
“The pandemic generates stress, and we hope people can get some relief from a good cry,” the firm’s coordinator, Kenta Iwana, told Reuters.
【#絶叫棺桶】in 新宿VIPラウンジ by #株式会社怖がらせ隊
…棺桶商の男に誘われ内部に入ると、暗闇の一角に棺桶が。日々の疲れを癒やす為(？)、私も中に入るが…。
先日のドライブインお化け屋敷に続き3密回避のお化け屋敷が登場！
…棺桶に足を踏み入れた時、蘇るとある惨劇の記憶とは…！？⚰💀 pic.twitter.com/oRn7b4BxmI
— ベントゥース@ホラ活【Tまえん…思い出に感謝★】 (@BenzouN) August 23, 2020
In times of panic, shouting in public can threaten the spread of the coronavirus. For this reason, the team found the perfect solution in the coffins to ensure the safety distance between the participants and to vent, according to.
The experience leads the spectators to lie down in a two-meter long box with plastic windows.
It starts with a legend in the background, after which the room is filled with bodies, ghosts, and characters to intimidate the person enough.
Because of the coronavirus, many events were canceled, and I was looking for a way to get rid of the stress. Now I feel relaxed,” one participant told the agency.
お暑い中
中古棺桶の展覧会にお越しいただきありがとうございました。
街中にいつの間にか現れては消える、謎の棺桶商
またどこかで巡り会えるかもしれませんね…..。 https://t.co/Tawmm30NR2
— 藤原未砂希 Misaki Fujihara (@FUJIHARA_333) August 24, 2020
Benefits and Price
The price of the 15-minute experience is about 800 yen, or about $7.6.
The ease with which the coffins can be moved to a dark room is just one of the great advantages highlighted by the person responsible for the proposal. “It’s a good business for us and satisfying for our customers,” he says.
Many of the actors playing zombies or other types of monsters, he adds, used to work in theme parks which are now closed due to the health crisis.
Source: RT
Translated by: Aleuzenev Nogales