The pandemic, far from stopping its march, is showing up again in the world. And it has been shown to have a wide reach on the emotional side of people. That is why, in Japan, they appeal to an unusual way to remove the stress caused by the coronavirus.

The company Kowagarasetai, which organizes horror shows and is famous for its way of adapting to the pandemic, offers another kind of attraction for its audience in Tokyo: it locks customers in a coffin.

“The pandemic generates stress, and we hope people can get some relief from a good cry,” the firm’s coordinator, Kenta Iwana, told Reuters.

In times of panic, shouting in public can threaten the spread of the coronavirus. For this reason, the team found the perfect solution in the coffins to ensure the safety distance between the participants and to vent, according to.

The experience leads the spectators to lie down in a two-meter long box with plastic windows.

It starts with a legend in the background, after which the room is filled with bodies, ghosts, and characters to intimidate the person enough.

Because of the coronavirus, many events were canceled, and I was looking for a way to get rid of the stress. Now I feel relaxed,” one participant told the agency.

Benefits and Price

The price of the 15-minute experience is about 800 yen, or about $7.6.

The ease with which the coffins can be moved to a dark room is just one of the great advantages highlighted by the person responsible for the proposal. “It’s a good business for us and satisfying for our customers,” he says.

Many of the actors playing zombies or other types of monsters, he adds, used to work in theme parks which are now closed due to the health crisis.

