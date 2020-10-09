There are optical illusions that really have the power to deceive not only our vision, but also our brain, and at times people are very confused.

MiamiDiario Editorial Staff

Such is the case of an image that went viral through Twitter, as it is a cat lying on the carpet of a house.

The optical deception occurs in a way if you want to say even cruel, since you see the animal lying down and its front paw seems to be separated from its body.

“I almost had a heart attack,” says the Internet user.

The second is that people usually realize that the paw is really bent and what is really separated from the cat is an object that can be a toy for dogs, but that in the first instance looks like the tip of the feline.

We leave you with the optical illusion:

¿Le falta un pata a este gato? No, es una (efectiva) ilusión ópticahttps://t.co/XxNl6LwPyQ pic.twitter.com/7459K0JwuD — Caalf – AdictaMente (@Caalf01) October 7, 2020

Source: RT

Translated by Aleuzenev Nogales

