Lionel Messi has told Barcelona that he wants to leave and that he wants a free transfer, but the news could end up in a court case for a fee of 700 million euros or even the resignation of the president of Barcelona Josep María Bartomeu.

By MiamiDiario Editorial Staff

For that reason, the Argentinean hopes that a clause will be activated in his contract that would mean that he can leave for free.

Barcelona have confirmed the news, but as expected, they see things a little differently: they believe that the clause that would allow this expired in June (normally accommodated on this date as it is the end of each season), and that Messi has a cancellation clause of 700 million euros.

💣💣💣 LA CLÁUSULA DEL CONFLICTO entre #Messi y #Barcelona 🔖 Circular de #FIFA de Abril de 2020. 🔴 Para los abogados de #Barcelona la recomendación es #FIFA es solo para finalización de contratos 📍Para los abogados de Messi, es vinculante a las cláusulas internas. pic.twitter.com/x2yBzgyO2n — Germán García Grova (@GerGarciaGrova) August 26, 2020

While most would ask what 700 million euros is between old friends, disagreement could set them on the path to a major legal battle.

The Barça management has called an urgent meeting to discuss the situation, which can probably only lead to panic and incrimination at Camp Nou.

Messi has won 10 La Liga titles in Barcelona, four Champions and six golden balls.

According to a note from El País, the Argentinean player made it clear that he did not communicate his intention to leave the team before the end of the season -he ended the season on August 23rd with the final of the Champions- because of the coronavirus.

If both parties do not reach an agreement, this relationship of more than 20 years will end in court.

With information from El País

Translated by Aleuzenev Nogales

You may also be interested in: