The psychic who works with the FBI, Rob Cissna, contacted Jose Jose a year after his physical disappearance. The singer sent a shocking message to his wife Sara and another to his firstborn José Joel.

About his contact with the prince of song, the mentalist, Rob Cissna commented, “There are many celebrations that Jose Jose can see today. He loves to have candles lit for him. It makes him restful knowing that so many people still love him.“

Cissna assured, “Jose Jose cannot rest in peace because of the fights in his family,” according to La Opinion.

Then he added, “He sees so much destruction in his family… It makes him very sad that they can’t get along now that he’s gone. They couldn’t get along when he was alive either. He is sad because money is destroying his family. Each of them was important to him.”

Apparently, the jealousy between his children worried him when he was alive, now in his death too.

The messages for his relatives

“Marysol was always a problem because she loved Jose Joel more and felt more guilty about him. Now she says she ruined her son by giving him too much. She’s suffering because she needs to find a way to make money. She will soon face legal problems if she doesn’t stop drinking,” said the mentalist.

To all his sons, Jose Jose sent the following message according to Tob, “Stop the fight. Bring the family to peace. No more fighting. Gather my ashes and let me be in peace.”

To his widow, Sara: “Be fair to my children, don’t be greedy. There is more than enough to share. You never really loved me. I see that now. The only person you’re fooling now is yourself. God sees everything. It’s not too late to make up for what you have done.”

