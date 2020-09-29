Why do people leave Venezuela in despair? What drives them to walk thousands of kilometers on roads, fields, savannas? What are the reasons why they are defying the dangers of the environment? The comedian, José Rafael Guzmán, discovered the reasons and made them known in… “Los Caminantes.” Now you can know the truth…

The comedian, José Rafael Guzmán, decided to make the journey that millions of Venezuelans make to learn why they make this journey, the dangers they face, and what this stormy journey holds in store for them.

Now you will be able to know what he discovered in the documentary “Los Caminantes“, which will be broadcasted next October 5th in NatGeo.

José Rafael Guzmán became another walker to feel from his own perspective how it is the journey since he leaves the country and goes to other nations.

The comedian began his journey in Cúcuta, with a cell phone, a suitcase, and a traveling partner, his producer.

He began his journey by walking with his producer and talking to different people he met on his journey. He slept in shelters, and during his trip, he met the four protagonists of the documentary Los Caminantes.

This film gives a voice to those who escape walking from the crisis that Venezuela is going through.

Now you could see it from the comfort of your home on the first days of October.

The premiere of “Los Caminantes” will be next October 5th by Natgeomundo at 9 PM MIAMI time. It will only be seen in the United States.

