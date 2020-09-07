The physical death of Chadwick Boseman left huge mourning in the ranks of Marvel Studios, as well as in the hearts of many fans around the world. His sudden departure took everyone by surprise, including the company’s top management who were completely unaware of the illness he was suffering from. With what happened, they will have to take action, rethink what will happen with Black Panther II and with it the whole Marvel’s Cinematographic Universe, as spread by QueVer.

The truth is that Black Panther became a hero who broke the mold and changed several concepts that had been taken almost as mandatory within the genre.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Disney is processing the actor’s death, and its focus now is on paying tribute to Boseman, not on making a sequel to the film, which was scheduled to go into production in March.

Boseman’s death will spread throughout Marvel’s movie universe since the Black Panther character was about to appear in other interconnected films, as he had already done in Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and, last year, in Avengers: Endgame.

During these weeks, it is being decided how the future of the Black Panther will be, and it could be accompanied by an unthinkable resolution.

It is estimated then that Disney -the owner of Marvel– could hurry up with its original plan, which was that Shuri, sister of the king (Letitia Wright), would keep the Black Panther’s armor, something that was destined to happen, but in the future.

Although this was already planned, now the director, Ryan Coogler, and the rest of the cast who will return for the filming of the sequel, still have the hard work of giving a dignified farewell to an actor who changed the way superheroes are seen.

It is believed that the Boseman character will die outside the screen, and then be given a farewell inside the film, although this could change over the months.

We must not forget that Black Panther was the Marvel film that grossed the most in the world. For all this, it is expected that the sequel will be one of the most special and meaningful films within the genre.

