View this post on Instagram

Our guided tours of The Baker Museum for Friends of Artis—Naples and community first responders are off to a great start! Rangsook Yoon, director of curatorial affairs, has been leading tours of two exhibitions — 100 Iconic Works from the Permanent Collection and Subject Matters. We opened the museum in August — for the first time in our history — as a way to say "thank you" to Friends of Artis—Naples and to our community first responders who have been on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. With more than 3,600 households who give at least $75, the Friends of Artis—Naples includes many of the most dedicated and involved Artis—Naples patrons. The Friends raise nearly $1 million each season in support of Artis—Naples programs through activities such as Artists' Studio Tours, the Travel with Friends program, the Run for Music and the annual Artis—Naples Gala. Those who are not currently Friends of Artis—Naples may join or renew at artisnaples.org to become eligible for tour registration, with a limit of two reservations per household. Community first responders can call 239-597-1900 between 10am and 5pm, Monday through Friday to register, with a limit of two reservations per household. All patrons will be required to sign a COVID-19 patron certification form. Guests will also be required to observe social distancing, wear face masks and have their temperatures checked upon entry. We are so excited to reopen The Baker Museum and welcome everyone back soon. Until then, we look forward to seeing our Friends, who help keep Artis—Naples strong through good times and challenging times, and the first responders who have helped keep our community safe throughout this public health crisis. Visit artisnaples.org for our COVID-19 safety policies and more.