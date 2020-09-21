Después de meses de trabajo, los funcionarios de Artis-Naples elaboraron un conjunto de protocolos y mejoras de seguridad que permitirán que los visitantes regresen.
Por Redacción MiamiDiario
El campus de artes visuales y escénicas requerirá que todos los asistentes usen máscaras y practiquen el distanciamiento social. De igual forma se proporcionarán mascarillas para la cara a aquellos que no las tengan.
De igual forma, deberán cumplir el requisito de toma de temperatura cuando lleguen quienes tengan 100,4 o superior, no podrá acceder a las instalaciones.
Los baños y las superficies de alto contacto como las manijas de las puertas y los botones de los ascensores se limpiarán y desinfectarán regularmente.
View this post on Instagram
Our guided tours of The Baker Museum for Friends of Artis—Naples and community first responders are off to a great start! Rangsook Yoon, director of curatorial affairs, has been leading tours of two exhibitions — 100 Iconic Works from the Permanent Collection and Subject Matters. We opened the museum in August — for the first time in our history — as a way to say "thank you" to Friends of Artis—Naples and to our community first responders who have been on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. With more than 3,600 households who give at least $75, the Friends of Artis—Naples includes many of the most dedicated and involved Artis—Naples patrons. The Friends raise nearly $1 million each season in support of Artis—Naples programs through activities such as Artists' Studio Tours, the Travel with Friends program, the Run for Music and the annual Artis—Naples Gala. Those who are not currently Friends of Artis—Naples may join or renew at artisnaples.org to become eligible for tour registration, with a limit of two reservations per household. Community first responders can call 239-597-1900 between 10am and 5pm, Monday through Friday to register, with a limit of two reservations per household. All patrons will be required to sign a COVID-19 patron certification form. Guests will also be required to observe social distancing, wear face masks and have their temperatures checked upon entry. We are so excited to reopen The Baker Museum and welcome everyone back soon. Until then, we look forward to seeing our Friends, who help keep Artis—Naples strong through good times and challenging times, and the first responders who have helped keep our community safe throughout this public health crisis. Visit artisnaples.org for our COVID-19 safety policies and more.
Habrá estaciones de desinfección en todo el campus y en todos los puntos de entrada.
También se han añadido nuevas mejoras de seguridad al edificio:
- Instalación de un sistema de purificación de aire, máquinas de nebulización utilizadas para sanear espacios como Hayes Hall y Daniels Pavilion.
- La actualización de los sanitarios para que no se toquen.
- El tratamiento de 55.000 metros cuadrados de superficies en todo el campus con una capa antimicrobiana.
View this post on Instagram
As an arts organization, we believe in the power of communal experiences to bring beauty and joy to everyday life, and to lift spirits during trying times. We have been waiting for the time when we can welcome patrons back to the Kimberly K. Querrey and Louis A. Simpson Cultural Campus to experience the visual and performing arts that are so meaningful to all of our lives. It has been a long six months, but we are pleased to announce that intermission is over! Musicians of the Naples Philharmonic and the Naples Philharmonic Jazz Orchestra will anchor the fall performing arts activities while the completion of The Baker Museum expansion combined with a stunning exhibition of works by Dale Chihuly will help celebrate the 20th anniversary of The Baker Museum. To keep patrons safe upon their return, we have developed a number of protocols and added safety enhancements on our cultural campus. While we’re delighted about restarting activities, COVID-19 continues to have a significant impact on the artists we can present and the performances that will be possible in the coming months. Our 2020-21 season will certainly not be as we originally planned, but we hope that the exhibitions and performances we will be able to share will help inspire our community. For more information about upcoming performances, exhibitions and our COVID-19 policies and procedures visit artisnaples.org. We can’t wait to welcome you back! Pictured above: Dale Chihuly Fire Orange Baskets (detail) Groninger Museum, Groningen, Netherlands, installed 2018 © Chihuly Studio, Photograph by Scott Mitchell Leen
Puede leer información adicional sobre las políticas de seguridad y los nuevos protocolos en artisnaples.org.
Con información de NBC2
