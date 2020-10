View this post on Instagram

I was given the idea in my previous post to start a hashtag to show support for Julian's freedom. That hashtag will be #DancelikeAssange . Upload your videos with that hashtag and feel free to tag me also. Depending how many videos there are I may also choose a few to be featured on this account. You may be wondering what the point of this hashtag is. The point is that Julian deserves freedom! Julian deserves to be able to dance as he wishes rather than be stuck in the same room without sunlight or fresh air day in, day out. Julian deserves to be free and treated like a human being and if he can't dance, lets all dance for him to show him that we hope he will soon be able to do the same. Swipe for the video of Julian dancing! Recreate it to the best of your ability and have fun! Here is the description of the video of Julian dancing found on Seth Sharp's YouTube channel: "At the beginning of the night, while I (Seth) was DJing at this club in Reykjavik (with DJ Karel), Julian Assange and some of his friends came to the club for a night of dancing. Much speculation has taken place over his dancing skills. He owned the dance floor that night for sure!…"