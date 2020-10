View this post on Instagram

happy birthday to my angel baby. i couldn’t imagine my life without you. you are truly one of the most genuine humans i’ve ever met and i feel so lucky to have our friendship. you have such an amazing soul and i’m so grateful that our paths crossed over a DECADE ago, you are my sister for life and i have your back for life ❤️❤️ (ps. we are currently sitting with each other taking shots and i wouldn’t wanna be anywhere else) my twin forever