After it became known that the relationship between Lionel Messi and FC Barcelona is totally broken and that the player asked to leave the institution, a lot of girlfriends, as expected, have come out to the Argentinean star.

One of them would be the Inter Miami, because days ago it was known that the co-owner of the American painting David Beckham, would have called him to try to sign him. But how real is this option? Is it viable to see Messi in the Florida team’s colors?

Here we leave you with three keys to how we see the future of the Argentine:

1) Almost unpayable salary

For now, it does not seem possible for me to reach Inter Miami. It is not an option that can be given at least for now. In the first place, because of the high salary of the Argentinean.

In March, it was revealed that the Rosario native is the player who earns the most money in the entire planet. His exorbitant salary, according to L’Equipe, is 8.3 million Euros per month; this means that the Argentinean earns 99.6 million Euros per year.

This figure means that almost no club in the world can pay its salary.

2) He prefers the highest level

Although Major League Soccer is a tournament that has been increasing its level in an accelerated way, both inside the field with the incorporation of important players, and outside it, at an organizational level, it is still far from being close to the European performance.

Messi, who just turned 33, still has the level to play and shine in any of the top five leagues in the old continent, whether it’s Germany, Spain, France, Italy or England.

In addition, the Argentinean still has a pending account, since the Champions League, a trophy that he has not won since 2014-15, has become an obsession for him, almost like winning a title with the Argentinean national team.

3) Is he waiting for Guardiola?

We can’t say for sure, but if there is one coach who has marked the footballer’s career, it was Pep Guardiola. It is known of all the love that both have for each other. Together they achieved everything in a golden age for Barcelona.

It wouldn’t be unreasonable to think that Lionel is waiting for an offer from Manchester City, the club that “Pep” directs, as he also has the financial clout to make him a real offer.

In fact, this theory is supported by several Spanish journalists and media, which have dared to ensure that Lionel Messi wants and wishes to play for Pep’s City

Others are already talking about a whole route plan for the next team, up to the last shirt the Argentinean will wear, which would involve the City of Pep, where Lionel would play for three years, and then finish his career in the MLS, but not precisely with Inter Miami, but with New York City, a team whose owners are the same group that today leads the Sky Blues.

Other possible destinations

Taking into account that not many teams have the support in the checkbook to get the services of the Rosario footballer, the list could be summarized to two or perhaps three sets, without counting Manchester City.

These would be: Inter Milan, from the Italian Serie A, the French Paris Saint-Germain and all their economic muscle coming from the Arab sheiks and their petro-dollars, and perhaps another could be Manchester United, Pep’s City’s fierce rival.

We are in crucial hours to decide the fate of Lionel Messi, but first of all, the Argentine should solve the problem of his departure from Barcelona, which could end up in court.

