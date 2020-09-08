If you are determined to change your habits for the benefit of your health, you must learn to maintain a balance between diet and exercise routine from fitness professionals, such as the sisters Andreina and Patrizia.
By MiamiDiario Editorial Staff
This duo is a very good option in the city of Miami, and this is because the sisters, Andreina & Patrizia, have a very effective method to achieve your goals.
DÍA 1/28 SEXY ARMS ✅🔥🧨COMPLETADOOOOO🙌🏼 la mejor manera de comenzar la semana y el reto de 28 días 👊🏼 con la mejor energía y ganasss👀💣 COMO TE FUE HOYYYY Siss?!!! Cuéntanos!!! Como la pasaste hoy?! Vamos por esos 28 completos sin pararrr💓💓💓👊🏼 este equipo nooooo para vamos por más más más 💪🏼🥳 Ya el live de hoy está en YouTube ☺️ y aquí un resumen de los mejores ejercicios que hicimos hoy 🙌🏼 Método: total de 8 ejercicios – 40seg ON – 10seg OFF de transición al próximo ejercicio) Song: Hawái by maluma Outfits: @musclesisterscollection – DAY 1/28 of SEXY ARMS ✅🔥🧨 COMPLETEDDDDDD🙌🏼🙌🏼 the best way to start the week and of course the challenge 👊🏼 with the best energyyyyyy👀💣 HOW DID YOU FEEL TODAYY Sis?!!! TELL USSS😍 let’s finish the 28 days non stop! The sisterhood team never stopsss ⚡️💓👊🏼 today’s workout is posted in our YouTube channel 💪🏼 Method: total of 8 exercises – (40seg ON – 10seg OFF) Outfits: @musclesisterscollection
Although they used to use beaches to perform their routines, because of the pandemic, they have decided to reinvent themselves and promote health through conventional workouts and gym routines from the comfort of their homes.
Their spectacular bodies denote the great work they do every day with different routines, so this Monday, September 7, they began the 28 DAY CHALLENGE. They will perform this challenge during 28 days in which they promise to teach “many intense, powerful, but fun workouts, where we will sweat,” they say.
So, every day at 10:00 a.m. they have a routine programmed that you can follow from their Youtube channel.
Translated by: Aleuzenev Nogales