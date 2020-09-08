A tragedy occurred in Brazil, specifically from the town of Sao Paulo, and happened to an Argentinean couple who traveled to this place to celebrate their engagement.

By MiamiDiario Editorial Staff

A note from La Opinión highlights that the bride and groom had decided to share a few days of vacation with friends to celebrate what was going to be the new era of marriage.

However, an unexpected event occurred. Joao Guilherme Torres Fadini, name of the deceased husband, disappeared at sea.

“We had taken pictures of ourselves at that time. He had kissed me 5 minutes before everything happened. He told me ‘wait for me’, that he loved me and went swimming with our friends,” Larissa Campos, the fiancée, told G1 News: “They had decided to have a competition to the other shore. Only Joao and my brother-in-law were left”.

But, from one moment to the next, Joao got lost while they were swimming.

He started the search in the water but didn’t show up.

One and a half hours after the event, public agencies found the body.

“It was all very fast, we are all paralyzed and disturbed, but we have a strong hope that he will be our strength and will take care of us,” said Larissa.

The bride and groom planned to celebrate their wedding in May of the following year, they were almost two years old together.

With information from La Opinión

Translated by: Aleuzenev Nogales

You may also be interested in: