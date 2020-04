Carolina Herrera adaptó línea de producción para confeccionar mascarillas y batas para médicos (Video)

View this post on Instagram

Production at Carolina Herrera has shifted to support the creation of hospital gowns in collaboration with local health authorities. Every day, we collect raw materials from specialized health institutions, use a pattern that has been digitized to cut and tailor the garments, and deliver the final product for sterilization. We plan day by day to tirelessly meet the changing needs of our doctors, hospitals, and nurses. #carolinaherrera #stayhome