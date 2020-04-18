Selena Gomez y su caliente sesión fotográfica ¿Muestra a Justin Bieber lo sensual que puede ser? (Fotos + video)

La ex chica disney, Selena Gomez vuelve a ser noticia, además de postear en YouTube -hace poco- un nuevo tema musical ahora muestra una caliente sesión fotográfica que más de uno se pregunta si será para Justin Bieber.

Justamente antes que se expandiera la pandemia del coronavirus de Wuhan, Selena Gómez fue hizo una erótica sesión de fotográfica para la conocida revista Interview.

Esta semana salieron a la luz algunas de esas fotografías realizada a la cantante y actriz estadounidense, así lo informó lasopa.com

Las mismas fueron difundidas en la cuenta Instagram de la revista, y como la espuma empezaron a subir los seguidores que veían a Selena en su pose más sensual y voluptuosa jamás vistas.

Adicionalmente de esta nueva etapa sexy de Selena, según lasopa.com  la chica que también trabajó de niña en el programa de Barney y sus amigos, reveló en un live con Miley Cyrus que sufre de trastorno bipolar.

Te dejamos el último video publicado por Selena Gomes el pasado 10 de abril.

 

