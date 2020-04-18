Selena Gomez y su caliente sesión fotográfica ¿Muestra a Justin Bieber lo sensual que puede ser? (Fotos + video)
La ex chica disney, Selena Gomez vuelve a ser noticia, además de postear en YouTube -hace poco- un nuevo tema musical ahora muestra una caliente sesión fotográfica que más de uno se pregunta si será para Justin Bieber.
Redacción MiamiDiario
Justamente antes que se expandiera la pandemia del coronavirus de Wuhan, Selena Gómez fue hizo una erótica sesión de fotográfica para la conocida revista Interview.
At just 27, @selenagomez is a global pop star, a tabloid fixture, a documentary and TV producer—and a philanthropist who has shifted her attention to coronavirus relief efforts. Following a well-documented struggle with mental and physical health, she has returned stronger than ever with the cathartic and confessional “Rare,” her third number-one album, and as she tells her friend @amyschumer in our new Spring Issue, she is done letting people control her narrative. Tap the link in our bio for the full story. Photographed by @elirusselllinnetz and styled by @melzy917.
Esta semana salieron a la luz algunas de esas fotografías realizada a la cantante y actriz estadounidense, así lo informó lasopa.com
“It’s kind of the best song in the world. It actually releases a lot of aggression when you’re singing it.” In our Spring Issue, @selenagomez tells @amyschumer why sometimes the best therapy is thrashing around to @bigsean’s “I Don’t Fuck With You.” Tap the link in our bio for the full story. Photographed by @elirusselllinnetz and styled by @melzy917.
Las mismas fueron difundidas en la cuenta Instagram de la revista, y como la espuma empezaron a subir los seguidores que veían a Selena en su pose más sensual y voluptuosa jamás vistas.
“I’m so young and I’m going to keep changing, and no one has the right to tell me how my life’s going.” Our Spring Issue cover star @selenagomez talks to @amyschumer how she emerged as pop’s biggest advocate for mental health. Tap the link in our bio for the full story. Photographed by @elirusselllinnetz and styled by @melzy917.
Adicionalmente de esta nueva etapa sexy de Selena, según lasopa.com la chica que también trabajó de niña en el programa de Barney y sus amigos, reveló en un live con Miley Cyrus que sufre de trastorno bipolar.
Te dejamos el último video publicado por Selena Gomes el pasado 10 de abril.
