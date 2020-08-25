A shocking video shows the moment when a hitman from the New Generation Jalisco Cartel (Cártel Jalisco Nueva Generación, CJNG) removes the heart of a member of a rival criminal organization and eats it, according to rt.

The events were known to have taken place in the Mexican state of Michoacán, although the exact time and place are unknown. The video began to circulate in social networks last Saturday, August 22nd.

One thing to consider is that the images show a man accompanied by hitmen from the CJNG, a criminal organization headed by Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, better known as ‘El Mencho’. These individuals surround, in turn, the captured man, who apparently belongs to the Tepalcatepec Cartel, headed by Juan José Farías Álvarez, also known as ‘El Abuelo’.

“Let them see that we are the Jaliscos! We will exterminate them, all the tepeques! Pure four letters! Pure Mencho people! Pure New Generation!”, shouts the CJNG hitmen.

Then a hooded man removes the heart of the captured man and devours it, while his companions celebrate the event.

Rival cartels

It is worth noting that for more than a year, CJNG has been fighting against the organization of ‘El Abuelo’, who was one of the founders of the self-defense groups in Michoacán.

The government of that state has pointed out that Farías Álvarez is the leader of an armed organization that supports criminal groups such as Los Viagras, rivals of the CJNG. They have also accused the leader of the Tepalcatepec Cartel of wanting to “raise the people to defend him,” calling him a “lobo con piel de oveja”; in other words, a disguised danger.

