El West Dade Center se hace presente una vez más trabajando al servicio de la comunidad, a pesar de las circunstancias difíciles seguimos ofreciéndoles una mano amiga para ayudarlos a salir adelante.

Por María Elena Anderson

Sabemos que por la pandemia es muy importante tomar las debidas precauciones y guardar la distancia social para proteger nuestra salud, pero el mundo no puede parar y necesitamos trabajar; como pueden ver muchas compañías se han unido a la causa para recuperar la economía.

En esta ocasión les traemos los siguientes empleos disponibles:

HOT JOBS – SEP/2020

CONTACT: MARIA ANDERSON (786) 450-5347

CUSTOMER SERVICE

Bilingual in English and Spanish

Proficient in Microsoft Office

40 Hours – Monday to Friday

$12.00 / per hour

Background check required

Westchester

CONTACT: MARIO SANCHEZ (786) 450-5355

PRODUCTION – 80 Positions Available

40 hours

$10.00 per hour

No machinery experience required

No background check required

No language requirement

Freezer Environment

Doral

CONTACT: MONICA DAES (786) 264-4768

DISHWASHER

$11.50 per hour + benefits

Full time

No English

No background check

Westchester

LAUNDRY

$9.50 per hour

Load washers, dryers, fold hotel linen

No interview, background check, no English

Hialeah

CALL CENTER

$14.00 per hour + Commission

Sales, call center experience

Fluent English

Background check

Brickell

PRODUCTION WORKERS

$11.00 per hour

Various manufacturing positions

No interview, no English

May require background check

Medley/Doral/Hialeah/Allapattah

INDUSTRIAL MECHANIC TECHNICIAN II

$19.00 per hour

Maintenance/Repair of Industrial Machines

Fluent in English

Background check

Hialeah

PHLEBOTOMIST TRAINEE

$12.00 per hour

Education, no experience

Blood and Nasal COVID testing

Intermediate English

Westchester

CONTACT: MARIA CHEVALIER (786) 264-4765

Armed and Unarmed Security Guards (Two employers)

License D or G required and veterans are welcome

Pay Rate: $12-17/Hour Depending on type of license and experience

Due to the nature of the job, applicants must speak English and Spanish

Employer will conduct background check and drug test

Location: Will be determined based on your Zip code

Production Workers

No experience required

Pay Rate: $12-14/Hour based on experience

English is not required

Location: Medley

Machine Operators

No experience required

Pay rate: $12.75/Hour

Overtime is paid

English is not required

Location: Medley

Material Handler

No experience required

Pay rate: $11.00/Hour

English is not required

Location: North West Miami

CONTACT: LINABEL MARTINEZ (786) 264-4875

Production Manager

$40K-$50K p/year

Must speak English and Spanish

Flexible Schedule

Miami, Florida

Sales Representative

$40K p/year + Commissions

Must speak English and Spanish

Miami, Florida

Packer

$10 p/hour

Spanish only is accepted

Miami, Florida

Security Officer / Full Time and Part Time

Security License D is required

$9- $13 p/Hour

Morning and Overnight Shifts

Different salaries depending on experience

Must speak English

Employer will conduct background check and Drug test.

Miami, Florida

Security Officer (Level 2)

Security License D and G

$15- $16 p/Hour Depending on Experience

Employer will conduct background check and Drug test.

Miami, Florida

Front Desk Receptionist

2-3 years of experience in medical offices

$14 p/Hour

Must speak English and Spanish

Employer will conduct background check and Drug test.

Hialeah, Florida

Clinical Research Coordinator

More than 3 years of experience.

$20 hour p/Hour

Must speak English and Spanish

Employer will conduct background check and Drug test.

Hialeah, Florida

Mechanical Technician Apprentice

Competitive Salary (Depending on performance)

Employer will conduct background check and Drug test.

Pinecrest and West Kendall, Florida

Rental Agent

$12 p/h

Flexible Schedule

Employer will conduct background check and Drug test.

Pinecrest or West Kendall, Florida

Administrative Assistant

$11 p/h

Part time / Flexible Schedule

Employer will conduct background check and Drug test.

West Kendall, Florida

Appointment Coordinator

$11 p/h + commissions

Flexible Schedule

Employer will conduct background check and Drug test.

West Kendall, Florida

Key Room Clerk (OJT)

$12 p/h + commissions

Flexible Schedule

Employer will conduct background check and Drug test.

Pinecrest, Florida

Telemarketers (Call Center Representative) / JO#11127248

$9.00 p/Hour + commissions

Call Center or sell experience

Due to the nature of the job, Spanish only is OK

Miami, FL

Full Time (35 hours)

General Cleaner F/T and P/T Positions / JO# 11149447

$8.56 – $10.50 p/Hour

Employer will conduct background check and Drug test.

Different locations in Miami, Florida

CONTACT: ALEJANDRO SOLTURA (786) 264-4762

Team Member @ Fast Food Restaurant Full Time

$10.00

Miami

Hard worker

Fiberglass Laminator Full Time

$12.00

Health, Vision, Dental Insurance • Employee discounts • Paid Holiday • Paid vacation

Medley No experience needed, employer will train

Production Worker Full Time

$12.25

Medical • Dental • Vacation • Holidays • Sick Leave • 401K

Doral

Forklift Operator. Able to lift up to 80 pounds.

Quality Technician Full Time

$13.75

Medical • Dental • Vacation • Holidays • Sick Leave • 401K

Doral Experience. Able to lift up to 80 pounds.

Janitor and Housekeeper Full Time / Part Time

$10.50

Miami Dade College

Miami – Doral – Hialeah – Kendall – Little Havana

Landscaping and Groundskeeping Worker FT

$9 – $18 Medical • Dental • Vacation • Holidays • Sick Leave • 401K

Several location in Miami-Dade “Some experience

Reliable transportation”

Warehouse Worker FT $12.50

Doral, FL 33178

Basic knowledge on how to use a computer or smart phone / Tolerance to heat