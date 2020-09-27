El West Dade Center se hace presente una vez más trabajando al servicio de la comunidad, a pesar de las circunstancias difíciles seguimos ofreciéndoles una mano amiga para ayudarlos a salir adelante.
Por María Elena Anderson
Sabemos que por la pandemia es muy importante tomar las debidas precauciones y guardar la distancia social para proteger nuestra salud, pero el mundo no puede parar y necesitamos trabajar; como pueden ver muchas compañías se han unido a la causa para recuperar la economía.
En esta ocasión les traemos los siguientes empleos disponibles:
HOT JOBS – SEP/2020
CONTACT: MARIA ANDERSON (786) 450-5347
CUSTOMER SERVICE
Bilingual in English and Spanish
Proficient in Microsoft Office
40 Hours – Monday to Friday
$12.00 / per hour
Background check required
Westchester
CONTACT: MARIO SANCHEZ (786) 450-5355
PRODUCTION – 80 Positions Available
40 hours
$10.00 per hour
No machinery experience required
No background check required
No language requirement
Freezer Environment
Doral
CONTACT: MONICA DAES (786) 264-4768
DISHWASHER
$11.50 per hour + benefits
Full time
No English
No background check
Westchester
LAUNDRY
$9.50 per hour
Load washers, dryers, fold hotel linen
No interview, background check, no English
Hialeah
CALL CENTER
$14.00 per hour + Commission
Sales, call center experience
Fluent English
Background check
Brickell
PRODUCTION WORKERS
$11.00 per hour
Various manufacturing positions
No interview, no English
May require background check
Medley/Doral/Hialeah/Allapattah
INDUSTRIAL MECHANIC TECHNICIAN II
$19.00 per hour
Maintenance/Repair of Industrial Machines
Fluent in English
Background check
Hialeah
PHLEBOTOMIST TRAINEE
$12.00 per hour
Education, no experience
Blood and Nasal COVID testing
Intermediate English
Westchester
CONTACT: MARIA CHEVALIER (786) 264-4765
Armed and Unarmed Security Guards (Two employers)
License D or G required and veterans are welcome
Pay Rate: $12-17/Hour Depending on type of license and experience
Due to the nature of the job, applicants must speak English and Spanish
Employer will conduct background check and drug test
Location: Will be determined based on your Zip code
Production Workers
No experience required
Pay Rate: $12-14/Hour based on experience
English is not required
Location: Medley
Machine Operators
No experience required
Pay rate: $12.75/Hour
Overtime is paid
English is not required
Location: Medley
Material Handler
No experience required
Pay rate: $11.00/Hour
English is not required
Location: North West Miami
CONTACT: LINABEL MARTINEZ (786) 264-4875
Production Manager
$40K-$50K p/year
Must speak English and Spanish
Flexible Schedule
Miami, Florida
Sales Representative
$40K p/year + Commissions
Must speak English and Spanish
Miami, Florida
Packer
$10 p/hour
Spanish only is accepted
Miami, Florida
Security Officer / Full Time and Part Time
Security License D is required
$9- $13 p/Hour
Morning and Overnight Shifts
Different salaries depending on experience
Must speak English
Employer will conduct background check and Drug test.
Miami, Florida
Security Officer (Level 2)
Security License D and G
$15- $16 p/Hour Depending on Experience
Employer will conduct background check and Drug test.
Miami, Florida
Front Desk Receptionist
2-3 years of experience in medical offices
$14 p/Hour
Must speak English and Spanish
Employer will conduct background check and Drug test.
Hialeah, Florida
Clinical Research Coordinator
More than 3 years of experience.
$20 hour p/Hour
Must speak English and Spanish
Employer will conduct background check and Drug test.
Hialeah, Florida
Mechanical Technician Apprentice
Competitive Salary (Depending on performance)
Employer will conduct background check and Drug test.
Pinecrest and West Kendall, Florida
Rental Agent
$12 p/h
Flexible Schedule
Employer will conduct background check and Drug test.
Pinecrest or West Kendall, Florida
Administrative Assistant
$11 p/h
Part time / Flexible Schedule
Employer will conduct background check and Drug test.
West Kendall, Florida
Appointment Coordinator
$11 p/h + commissions
Flexible Schedule
Employer will conduct background check and Drug test.
West Kendall, Florida
Key Room Clerk (OJT)
$12 p/h + commissions
Flexible Schedule
Employer will conduct background check and Drug test.
Pinecrest, Florida
Telemarketers (Call Center Representative) / JO#11127248
$9.00 p/Hour + commissions
Call Center or sell experience
Due to the nature of the job, Spanish only is OK
Miami, FL
Full Time (35 hours)
General Cleaner F/T and P/T Positions / JO# 11149447
$8.56 – $10.50 p/Hour
Employer will conduct background check and Drug test.
Different locations in Miami, Florida
CONTACT: ALEJANDRO SOLTURA (786) 264-4762
Team Member @ Fast Food Restaurant Full Time
$10.00
Miami
Hard worker
Fiberglass Laminator Full Time
$12.00
Health, Vision, Dental Insurance • Employee discounts • Paid Holiday • Paid vacation
Medley No experience needed, employer will train
Production Worker Full Time
$12.25
Medical • Dental • Vacation • Holidays • Sick Leave • 401K
Doral
Forklift Operator. Able to lift up to 80 pounds.
Quality Technician Full Time
$13.75
Medical • Dental • Vacation • Holidays • Sick Leave • 401K
Doral Experience. Able to lift up to 80 pounds.
Janitor and Housekeeper Full Time / Part Time
$10.50
Miami Dade College
Miami – Doral – Hialeah – Kendall – Little Havana
Landscaping and Groundskeeping Worker FT
$9 – $18 Medical • Dental • Vacation • Holidays • Sick Leave • 401K
Several location in Miami-Dade “Some experience
Reliable transportation”
Warehouse Worker FT $12.50
Doral, FL 33178
Basic knowledge on how to use a computer or smart phone / Tolerance to heat