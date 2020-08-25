Thousands of users in TikTok have shared videos that have gone viral, warning that a very important event will happen this August 27th.

By MiamiDiario Editorial Staff

The idea of an apocalyptic, political event, or even the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, are some of the theories that have been shuffled by users of the well-known social network.

Although everything in TikTok is usually laughs, there is an account that a few days ago began to arouse the fear of the users of that platform because of the disturbing videos and messages it posts.

“He told me that when you listen to the audio of the video, it said ‘help us’ and even in one comment it said ‘blink 3 times if you need help’ and he made a video blinking 3 times” commented Karen Daniela (@scarbloood), who told the story of how a friend alerted her to a TikTok account called @user2819394837167.

@user2819394837167 01001110 01101111 01110100 00100000 01100001 01101100 01101111 01101110 01100101 ♬ Help us – user2819394837167

The girls decided to investigate further and after translating the results of the hidden messages in the videos, they realized that the owner of the TikTok profile was talking about something bad that would happen on August 27th, since they read little sentences like “They are coming”, “They are going to kill”, “Victims” or “Flight 370”.

Abro hilo de un caso creepy de tik tok (user2819394837167) — scar blood (@scarbloood) August 20, 2020

Como lo dije anteriormente eran 20 videos y 18 de ellos tenian códigos binarios. En unos de los dos videos que no tenían código binario habia un código morse que tambien traduje con una página en linea que los lee y los descifra. — scar blood (@scarbloood) August 20, 2020

Ademas de eso, también había un código binario que lo traduci y significa "NOT OVER" en español "no ha terminado" pic.twitter.com/NtzUCQWfHG — scar blood (@scarbloood) August 20, 2020

Karen Daniela indicates that of the 20 videos that this user had in his account, two were in Morse code. When she deciphered them, the messages said the following: “The truth will come out. They are not identifiable, they communicate, we are lab rats, Boeing 777 200 ER is coming. August 27th“, a date that is just a few days away and will do so with much uncertainty thanks to this thread.

In the last update of @user2819394837167 profile, it says “6 days” in his biography, so we will probably have to wait until next August 27th to see what happens.

Actualizo.

User935102650 (iamchicago) subió 3 videos nuevos. pic.twitter.com/1VXPdtZSTs — scar blood (@scarbloood) August 24, 2020

En este mismo video alguien le comenta "if you are in trouble, make a video by blinking 1 time" osea "si estás en problemas, has un video parpareando 1 vez" donde el sujeto responde con un "……." pic.twitter.com/dJtCbwh5Nj — scar blood (@scarbloood) August 24, 2020

Y en la descripción coloca "imako" que sería "i am ok" osea "estoy bien" pic.twitter.com/Gwwtd8kJtc — scar blood (@scarbloood) August 24, 2020

Translated by: Aleuzenev Nogales

Also read