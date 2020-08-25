One thing we can be sure of: death is inevitable and will come to us at some point. However, this singer got it unexpectedly while making a live broadcast. The young man was run over by a train, as reported by sopitas.

By MiamiDiario Editorial Staff

His name is Tavy Pustiu and he was 29 years old. This emerging singer has become a trend in Romania, his home country, during the last few hours. The reason? Without wanting to -much less planning to- Pustiu recorded his last minutes of life and shared them with his followers on Instagram, a platform where he performed a live while singing and taking a walk with his wife.

Tavy Pustiu accident has occurred on August 15 in the city of Ploiesti, Romania. It seems that Pustiu was in the passenger seat of a vehicle driven by his wife, so he decided to do a ‘live’ dance and smoke in front of his friends on Instagram.

At some point in the transmission, his wife was near the train tracks making sure that the railway was not nearby and could pass through without any risk. However, from one moment to the next in Tavy Pustiu’s video you can hear the singer screaming and turning to the side of the truck, an image that ends the video abruptly.

After the crash, Tavy Pustiu lost his life instantly and his wife was seriously injured, so she was taken to a hospital and her condition is delicate. Of course, this did not stop the police from initiating proceedings against her for wrongful death, as she allegedly broke the rules that dictate how cars must cross the train tracks.

Unofficial sources indicated that the accident occurred because the singer’s wife was distracted, as she was paying attention to the live on Instagram that Pustiu was doing, who was unaware that he was capturing his last moments alive.

Translated by: Aleuzenev Nogales

