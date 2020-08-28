We are all fantasizing about a little escape to the beach, who isn’t? Getting lost in the natural world is always something that calls for attention. A little sun, money, and sea can never hurt anyone. But now, the world of beach fashion brings something new for men. Two entrepreneurs are looking to conquer the world with their new and unconventional swimwear: the “Brokini”

By MiamiDiario Editorial Staff

The product is a creation of Chad Sasko and Taylor Field, and is ironically described on its website as “the perfect swimsuit to make your parents wonder where they went wrong.”

“We’re getting a lot of excellent feedback and a lot of negative feedback, which we find very funny,” said Field, who, along with Sasko, attended Medway High School in London, Ontario, and graduated in 2010 from Western University with a bachelor’s degree in management and organizational studies.

“We’re getting comments like we should be more concerned about the spread of brokinis than the spread of COVID,” says Field. We’re getting a lot of ‘why would you do this’, but we’re also getting people to say that they’ve been “waiting their whole lives for a swimsuit like this.”

If you’re wondering how that swimsuit came about, which leaves little to the imagination, Field cites the bachelor parties he and Sasko attended when they were 20. “With our group of friends, people were still trying to match each other in terms of crazy outfits to wear. And finally, Chad and I created the Brokini.”

Field says the couple began working at Brokini last year and, in that time, located a manufacturer and launched a social media campaign. “We originally made 250, which were in Chad’s mother’s garage, which we used as our fulfillment center,” he says. Producing the initial Brokinis cost about $5,000.

Things didn’t start in the best way, but it was only a matter of time before the Brokini was a sensation. “During the first three weeks, we sold four or five. And those were all for friends. But then we exploded, and now we’ve moved most of our inventory and are starting to take a lot of backorders,” Field says.

In recent days, the Brokini has received increasing press coverage, including, among others, BlogTO, BuzzFeed, CityNews, Daily Mail Online, Toronto Sun, and Esquire. “I couldn’t believe it. I was on Esquire.com with Ryan Gosling and other famous people; it was the most fun. My wife was laughing at me like crazy,” Field said.

Field says the demographics of those who add Brokinis to their online carts are varied. The Brokini has proven popular with women, men, and fraternities who have approached it for swimwear for things like bachelor parties, Field said.

Source: La Vanguardia