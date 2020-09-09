Although millionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein died a year ago in prison, the child sex trafficking case in which he was involved is still ongoing. It was reported to the media that there was an emergency meeting between Queen Elizabeth and Andres de York to find out what the real situation of the Royals is.

An English media reported that Queen Elizabeth II called her son Prince Andrew to a meeting in the city of Balmoral. Place where the monarch usually spends the summer, explained Revista Clase

The queen does not defend without reason. The reason for the meeting is to find out how far her son is involved in the case of pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. And to know how the British royal house will confront this situation.

Prince Andrew received a request for cooperation in the case of child sex trafficking involving Jeffrey Epstein.

And Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom – as head of the Royal Family – wanted to discuss with her son what she would do at the request of the United States government. That was the reason why she summoned him on an emergency basis in the Scottish Highlands last July. This was reported yesterday by a British media outlet.

As will be recalled, Prince Andrew refused to testify in the investigation against Ghislaine Maxwell and Epstein himself. For that reason, the U.S. prosecutors accused him of refusing to collaborate.

U.S. Department of Justice v. Prince Andrew

The U.S. Department of Justice itself asked the U.K. Home Office to have Prince Andrew testify through “Mutual Legal Assistance. This legal figure bypasses Buckingham Palace and would force the royalty to go to a British court.

For his part, Prince Andrew stated through his lawyers that he has offered to collaborate on multiple occasions.

The U.S. Department of Justice claims it has not.

Prince Andrew was affected by the sex trafficking case of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell because Virginia Roberts Giuffre claimed that she was used sexually by the pedophile tycoon.

Prince Andrew, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, and Ghislaine Maxwell

Guiffre claims that Epstein forced her to have sex with Prince Andrew when she was 17.

After Jeffrey’s alleged suicide, victims are waiting for justice in the Ghislaine Maxwell case. She is considered Epstein’s accomplice and facilitator of minors.

For his part, the Duke of York withdrew from his royal duties after being interviewed by Newsnight where he showed no compassion for the victims.

