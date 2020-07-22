Hace tres días la periodista y conductora Katie Couric, decidió realizar un reencuentro del elenco de Juego de gemelas no creerás lo que paso. Los actores de la inolvidable película de Disney tenían 22 años sin verse todos juntos desde el filme. ¡Te mostramos lo que pasó!
Redacción MiamiDiario
Después de más de dos décadas se encontraron virtualmente los protagonistas de la famosa película Juego de gemelas, ¿Qué pasó cuando se vieron?, ¿Cuánto cambiaron los actores después de 20 años del estreno? Te contamos TODO.
Lindsay Lohan – Anne James y Hallie Parker
Después de haber sido super famosa en la niñez y adolescencia gracias a las películas Disney, Lindsay Lohan tuvo una adultez llena de escándalos, recordó Vix.
Actualmente Lindsay Lohan está realizando la producción de su tercer álbum de estudio.
También comentó que tiene nuevos proyectos en el ámbito musical.
Dennis Quaid – Nick Parker
El conocido actor Dennis Quad, quien hizo de padre de las gemelas, tuvo grandes e importantes papeles tanto en el cine y la televisión.
View this post on Instagram
Entre los éxitos de taquilla que tuvo Dennis Quad después de Juego de gemelas destacan: Traffic, Los míos, los tuyos y lo nuestros, El día después de mañana y La razón de estar contigo.
Entre los éxitos de taquilla que tuvo Dennis Quad después de Juego de gemelas destacan: Traffic, Los míos, los tuyos y lo nuestros, El día después de mañana y La razón de estar contigo.
View this post on Instagram
Probably the #1 question get asked the most is "What was it like to make The Parent Trap" followed closely by "Will there be a Parent Trap reunion"? So glad we could finally make this happen! Got the chance to share some memories and incredible moments with @lindsaylohan @nmeyers @elaine4animals @simonkunz1 @lisaannwalter @chazzshyer & @katiecouric
Elaine Hendrix – Meredith Blake
La frase más famosa con la que se relaciona Elaine Hendrix quien era la malvada Meredith es como le decían las gemelas: «Como tú digas, Cruella…» .
La hermosa actriz Elaine Hendrix después apareció en otros filmes de Disney, varias películas independientes y otras para video.
En estos momentos trabajan en las series Dynasty y Paradise Lost. Y sigue hermosa!.
Lisa Ann Walter – Chessy
La cautivadora y siempre dedicada niñera de Hallie, interpretada por Lisa Ann Walter, fue quien notó el cambio de las pequeñas también sigue activa.
View this post on Instagram
For the first time in 22 years… We got together.
Ahora la actriz ha realizado otras películas exitosas como Todopoderoso, ¿Bailamos? y La guerra de los mundos.
View this post on Instagram
Here's a cute thing a bunch of my most beloved talented friends and I shot.
Simon Kunz – Martin
Simon era el querido mayordomo Martin. En juego de gemelas más que un empleado era el mejor amigo de Annie. Así como Chessy cuidaba a Hallie.
Simon siguió actuando en Hollywood, tanto en cine como televisión. Ahora protagoniza la serie de Netflix El último reino.
Erin Ashley Mackey – la gemela de Lindsay
Lindsay Lohan le dio vida a ambas gemelas, pero su doble en escena fue interpretada por Erin Ashley Mackey.
Luego de estar en la película Juego de gemelas, actuó en algunas series de televisión. finalmente se dedicó al teatro.
Erin Ashley Mackey ha actuado en grandes e importantes obras teatrales como Annie y Wicked.
Natasha Richardson – Liz James
La gran ausente fue la actriz Natasha Richardson, quien interpretó la madre de las gemelas. Lamentablemente, la actriz murió en marzo de 2009 por un derrame cerebral tras sufrir un accidente mientras esquiaba.
En encuentro
La encargada de moderar y propiciar el esperado encuentro del elenco de Juego de Gemelas fue la periodista y conductora Katie Couric.
Si quieres ver que ocurrió y cómo están ahora los protagonistas y actores del elenco puedes disfrutar del video completo que está en la cuenta de Instagram de la periodista. ¡Te lo dejamos!
View this post on Instagram
After chatting with @nmeyers during an IG Live – we decided that we should try and see if we could pull off getting the Parent Trap gang back together again for the first time since 1998 — and guess what, we actually did it. @lindsaylohan, @dennisquaid, @lisaannwalter, @simonkunz1 , and @elaine4animals join writer-director @nmeyers and writer-producer #CharlesShyer to share their memories from filming, reenact their favorite scenes and discuss the film's lasting impact. PS: With COVID-19 continuing to ravage the globe, we all decided to use this reunion as an opportunity to raise awareness and funds for @wckitchen – @chefjoseandres organization that is helping feed those in need all across the world.