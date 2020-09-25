Deepak Chopra and John Maxwell, world deans of mindfulness and leadership, respectively, will join Ismael Cala on October 16 and 17 in “The Business of Being You. Seminar on Entrepreneurship”. The activity will be online.

John Maxwell stated that “in difficult times, we demonstrate our leadership capabilities. So now is the time to get started. I am happy to share this event with Ismael Cala and his guests.”

The largest entrepreneurship seminar in the Americas will help participants develop an entrepreneurial mindset to take action. Especially in the current circumstances, where the COVID-19 pandemic has created uncertainty in business, but also new opportunities.

“The business of being you. Entrepreneurship Seminar” will address topics such as entrepreneurship, marketing, finance, sales, mindful leadership, technology, and vision.

In addition to those already mentioned, among the experts will be:

-Andrés Moreno, Open Education’s Founder and CEO

-Mario y Lorenzo Hernández, Businessmen

-Jacques Giraud, Coach and Cala Enterprises’ Academic Director

-Valeria Hinojosa, WaterThruSkin’s Founder

-Juan M. Barrientos, El Cielo Chef

-James Tahhan, Chef and three-time Emmy Award winner

-Javier Meza, Sparkling Coca-Cola Company CMO

-Beto Pérez, Creator and Co-founder of Zumba®

-Vilma Núñez, Agencia Convierte Más CEO

-Darys Estrella, Expert in finance, markets, and sustainability

-Calle y Poche, influencers

-Alex Kei, Advisor to Consultants, Authors, and Executives

-Santiago Siri, Democracy.Earth CEO and Technology Expert

-Adriana Cisneros, Grupo Cisneros CEO

The seminar, in alliance with Fernando Anzures and EXMA BE ON, is aimed at entrepreneurial leaders, influencers, professionals from all sectors, students, and anyone in the process of transformation and reinvention.

For more information, please call: +1 (305) 360 9940 – [email protected] Registration: https://seminarionst.ismaelcala.com/

