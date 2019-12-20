Mira lo que sucede cuando un joven trata de hacerse un selfie con un león acechándolo (Video)
Un increíble video se está difundiendo por las redes sociales, el mismo muestra a un joven tratando de tomarse una selfie mientras un león se le acerca, lo más insólito es lo que ocurre cuando el felino llega hasta el hombre.
Redacción MiamiDiario
El joven en cuestión es el suizo Dean Schneider, quien viven en Sudáfrica y se dedica a rescatar y cuidar animales heridos, informó rt.com.
There is not much left to Say than Share this Video🎥 to raise awareness about these Issues! 🛡⚔️🙏🏼 • One Rhino🦏 Species is already almost extinct "The Northern White Rhino" there is only 2 Females left 😢 (Worldwide🌍) • If we stand together, educate the world🌍 and give the voiceless a voice🗣 we can SAVE the other Rhino Species from getting extinct! 💪🏼The main reason for the extinction is Poaching!😔 We have to get in Action Now, before it is to late! (SHARE, COMMENT & TAG AS MANY FRIENDS AS YOU CAN!) • 🎥: @valdays
Scheider tiene más de 3 millones de seguidores en Instagram que comparten sus historias y disfrutan sus increíbles vivencias en su loable labor de rescate y conservación de la fauna de Sudáfrica.
https://www.instagram.com/tv/B5LoKc2F3dV/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
En el video que posteó en su cuenta en Instagram comentó que la actitud de ‘Dexter», el león que se le acerca jugando a acecharlo y termina abrazándolo se debe a que se conocen desde hace tiempo.
Sneaky Dexter🦁 trying to be clever!😏 Tag a friend who always tries to sneak up on YOU or Prank you!👇🏼🙃 • Keep in mind Dexter🦁 & I🙋🏼♂️ are like brothers, we are one Family and these are the games we play with one another when we‘re bored😌🤷🏼♂️ This can‘t be done with any Lions, cause usually when a Lion sneaks up on You like this, he‘s about to try to Kill You! 😲😓 • COMMENT YOUR THOUGHTS BELOW👇🏼
El suizo amante de los felinos explicó en la red social que «Generalmente cuando un león se acerca sigilosamente a ti de esta manera ¡está a punto de intentar matarte!.
El inverosímil video ya tiene más de 3,8 millones de reproducciones en seis días, y sigue se siguen sumando personas que lo ven.
Jamming🎸🎶 with the Boys🦁 • Tag a Friend who needs to see this!😂 • Enjoy your Weekend 🥳 and spread the good Vibes 😜🤘🏼
Al revisar sus redes sociales se puede apreciar que a Dean Schneider le encanta compartir los curiosos e insólitos momentos que vive con los distintos animales que cuida, en los cuales se observa que ellos están felices con su amigo humano.
