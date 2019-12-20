Mira lo que sucede cuando un joven trata de hacerse un selfie con un león acechándolo (Video)

View this post on Instagram

There is not much left to Say than Share this Video🎥 to raise awareness about these Issues! 🛡⚔️🙏🏼 • One Rhino🦏 Species is already almost extinct "The Northern White Rhino" there is only 2 Females left 😢 (Worldwide🌍) • If we stand together, educate the world🌍 and give the voiceless a voice🗣 we can SAVE the other Rhino Species from getting extinct! 💪🏼The main reason for the extinction is Poaching!😔 We have to get in Action Now, before it is to late! (SHARE, COMMENT & TAG AS MANY FRIENDS AS YOU CAN!) • 🎥: @valdays