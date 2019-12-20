Mira lo que sucede cuando un joven trata de hacerse un selfie con un león acechándolo (Video)

Un increíble video se está difundiendo por las redes sociales, el mismo muestra a un joven tratando de tomarse una selfie mientras un león se le acerca, lo más insólito es lo que ocurre cuando el felino llega hasta el hombre.

Redacción MiamiDiario

El joven en cuestión es el suizo Dean Schneider, quien viven en Sudáfrica y se dedica a rescatar y cuidar animales heridos, informó rt.com.

Scheider tiene más de 3 millones de seguidores en Instagram que comparten sus historias y disfrutan sus increíbles vivencias en su loable labor de rescate y conservación de la fauna de Sudáfrica.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/B5LoKc2F3dV/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

En el video que posteó en su cuenta en Instagram comentó que la actitud de ‘Dexter», el león que se le acerca jugando a acecharlo y termina abrazándolo se debe a que se conocen desde hace tiempo.

El suizo amante de los felinos explicó en la red social que «Generalmente cuando un león se acerca sigilosamente a ti de esta manera ¡está a punto de intentar matarte!.

El inverosímil video ya tiene más de 3,8 millones de reproducciones en seis días, y sigue se siguen sumando personas que lo ven.

Al revisar sus redes sociales se puede apreciar que a Dean Schneider le encanta compartir los curiosos e insólitos momentos que vive con los distintos animales que cuida, en los cuales se observa que ellos están felices con su amigo humano.

Por R M diciembre 20, 2019 10:13
