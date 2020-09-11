A Florida official responded to an alleged alert indicating that there was an alligator in the shed, but when he realized that the animal was harmless, he was very surprised.

By MiamiDiario Editorial Staff

The Polk County Sheriff said Deputy Trexler responded to the call about an alligator in a storage shed.

However, Trexler discovered that the creature was actually harmless and that it was actually a pool float.

“He came… he saw… he conquered the beast. It even took her breath away. Literally. The alligator turned out to be a pool floater,” wrote the sheriff’s office.

Deputy Trexler went to a call about an alligator in a storage shed. He came…he saw…he conquered the beast. He even knocked the wind out of it. Literally. The gator turned out to be a pool floatie. #PCSO#Crikey#TheGatorHunter#TuneInNextTimeWhenHeWrestlesAPoolNoodle pic.twitter.com/5ZXRnG3tBW — Polk County Sheriff 🚔 (@PolkCoSheriff) September 9, 2020

Recently, a 38-year-old alligator named Bob is getting better from an injury to one of his legs thanks to a team of veterinarians from the University of Florida.

Although it seemed almost impossible, the staff managed to perform the X-ray with which they determined that the animal suffers from osteomyelitis.

With information from WSVN

Translated by: Aleuzenev Nogales

You may also be interested in: