Kim Kardashian, la hermana más polémica del clan kardashian-Jener, enloqueció a sus seguidores al difundir sensuales fotografías en ropa interior de su marca SKIMS.
Por Redacción MiamiDiario
Y es que tanto Kim Kardashian como sus hermanas son expertas en regalarnos fotos que se quedan en el recuerdo de todos.
En esta ocasión la también empresaria lució varios conjuntos de ropa interior en tono, gris, beige y nude. De esta forma la estrella de reality shows Kim Kardashian anima a sus fanáticos a comprar sus diseños de la marca Skims.
De hecho, la madre de Chicago, North, West y Psalm comparte lencería diseñada para todas las siluetas de mujeres posibles e inimaginables de su marca de ropa interior, Skims.
Si buscas ropa interior cómoda y que además te ayude a acentuar tus curvas, este tipo de prendas te ayudarán con tu propósito.
Coming soon: The @SKIMS ultra soft and smooth collection for summer basics that melt to your body. Can be worn both indoors and out, available in 3 colors and in sizes XXS – 4X. Shop the SKIMS Smoothing Collection on Tuesday, June 30 at 9AM PT / 12PM ET exclusively at SKIMS.COM. Join the waitlist now to receive early access to shop the collection.
What you’ve been waiting for: the @SKIMS pieces that revolutionized the shapewear industry are back and now available to shop in sizes XXS – 5X and in 9 tonal shades. With this restock, SKIMS will be able to help bring relief to those affected by COVID-19 by committing to donate $1M to families in need.
Con información de Ezanime