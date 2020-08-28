As he is known for the artistic environment, the relationship of José Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodríguez with his two older daughters, Lilibeth and Liliana Morillo, is not the best.

By MiamiDiario Editorial Staff

Actually, it is no secret that the singer and actor does not talk to his daughters, much less his former Lila Morillo, Infobae reported.

During the eternal conflict and who recently indicated that the truth would come out in a mini-series that he plans to launch, the artist once again surprised his followers and the general public with strong statements that surprised all his fans.

It all started during an Instagram Live with journalist Luz Maria Doria when they asked the singer about the future of his daughters and granddaughters. More precisely, the question was: “What if Liliana dies tomorrow and there was no time to make peace with her, Lilibeth, or Galilea? And Jose Luis Rodriguez responded: “Nothing happens. See you in heaven,” and he burst out laughing.

After this answer, the reactions were not long in coming from the users of the mentioned social media, who expressed their anger and repudiation for the words of the former jury of La Voz Argentina, which, without a doubt, was not the one expected by thousands of his followers and even more when the singer has declared himself a faithful believer of Jesus Christ and has been successfully recovering from a lung transplant.

Also, Rodriguez revealed why he stayed away from his daughters for years and why he didn’t deal with them even when he was at rest because of the double lung transplant he underwent. According to him, Carolina Perez -his wife and mother of his youngest daughter, Genesis- was not the reason why he ended his relationship with Lila Morillo, mother of his older daughters.

“Carolina wanted to unite the two families, but with all the love in the world. The doors of our house were opened and even opening the doors of the house things happened,” said the famous singer-songwriter on Ventaneando (TV Azteca).

