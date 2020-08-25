Russian cosmonaut, Ivan Vagner, recorded 5 UFOs from the International Space Station (ISS). The incredible event occurred on Wednesday, August 19, 2020.

Vagner was recording a video of the polar aurora over Antarctica from the International Space Station (ISS). He suddenly observed five strange, small luminous objects in Earth’s orbit, RT said.

The Russian cosmonaut decided to share his recording of the 5 UFOs on Twitter. It went viral.

In his Twitter account, he accompanied the video with the following text: “Space guests, I filmed a new time lapse. The peak of the aurora borealis is observed as it passes over Antarctica at the length of Australia. However, in the video, you will see something else, not just the aurora”.

Space guests, or how I filmed the new time-lapse. The peak of aurora borealis when passing over the Antarctic in Australia’s longitude, meaning in between them. However, in the video, you will see something else, not only the aurora. pic.twitter.com/Hdiej7IbLU — Ivan Vagner (@ivan_mks63) August 19, 2020

In another tweet Ivan Vagner said, “In the seconds 9-12, five objects appear flying next to each other at the same distance. What do you think they are? Meteors, satellites or… ?”

P.P.S. The information was brought to the notice of Roscosmos management, the materials were sent to TsNIIMash and the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences for further analysis. — Ivan Vagner (@ivan_mks63) August 19, 2020

The cosmonaut explained that he recorded the video at one frame per second. Then he edited it at 25 fps.

Ivan Vagner said he sent the recording to the Russian space agency Roscosmos administration. He also sent it to the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences to identify the mysterious objects captured on camera.

Here’s the recording from another format to see what you think.

Later, the specialist in cosmonautics, Igor Tirski said that the luminous UFOs are a group of Starlink satellites, which are part of the space project of the company SpaceX, as indicated by the rg.ru portal.

Let’s remember that SpaceX wants Internet access in every corner of the Earth through 42,000 satellites in space.

