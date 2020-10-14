Forecast this Thursday, October 15, the MacArthur Causeway will be closed in its entirety between 7 pm and 11 pm due to President Donald Trump’s visit to Miami.

MiamiDiario Editorial Staff

The Miami Police Department reported the closure of the important road through its social networks. “TRAFFIC: MPD has been made aware of a visit from @POTUS on Thursday, October 15. The visit will require the FULL CLOSURE of the MacArthur Causeway (I-395) from 7P to 11P. Pedestrians and cyclists will also be prohibited from accessing the Cswy,” they wrote on their Twitter.

Florida, currently, is a highlight of the presidential campaign.

As an AP analysis reflects, with only three weeks left before the election, President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden focused on Tuesday on the states they both consider critical to achieving an Electoral College victory, scheduling their tours to motivate potentially decisive voters.

Biden visits Florida courting seniors, betting on a voter block that supported Trump four years ago and has become disenchanted with the White House’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. It is Biden’s third visit to the state in a month, after making specific appeals to veterans and the Latino and Haitian communities.

The president also campaigned in Sanford on Monday and has a new event scheduled in the state on Friday.

The Battle for Electoral Colleges

Biden’s campaign believes it can win the presidency without Florida’s 29 electoral votes but wants to encircle the state to reduce the margin of victory over Trump. Biden has promised to win Pennsylvania, but if he falls short, his path to victory narrows substantially.

Trump narrowly flipped three Great Lakes states, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, in 2016, and has virtually no path to re-election without having at least one of them. During the pandemic, advisors believe that Michigan is probably out of reach. They have long seen Wisconsin as their best option.

Campaign advisors recognize that even winning that state will not provide the necessary votes if Biden takes over Florida or the traditionally red state of Arizona.

The President’s trip this week reflects that link. He is visiting the three battleground states without which he is unlikely to win: Florida, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina, as well as states he once thought were within his grasp, Iowa and Georgia, but where he now needs to play defense in light of recent polls that show a strong Biden.

Translated by Aleuzenev Nogales

