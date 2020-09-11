Years will go by and perhaps a study will be made of how the Internet developed during the pandemic, what the people who surfed on it wanted to get away from the subject of COVID-19.

Surely, these studies will show that millions of people relied on the so-called “challenges.” Wherever one browses one will find different forms of games to interact with the reader.

Visual, mathematical, and even psychological challenges, as it is just the one we bring you to distract you today:

This is a test that will help you to clear up a hidden fear in your personality. All you have to do is pay close attention to the image and answer this question:

What do you see first?

As you can see, there are two ways to view the image: Either it can be an apple cut in half, or it can be a butterfly.

If you first saw this fruit, as reflected in a note from depor.com, it may mean that you are afraid of death. “In other words, the idea that your life will come to an end terrifies you, and that the people around you will disappear.

Meanwhile, if what you saw was the animal, what you fear is being betrayed.

But, if you first detailed a third element in the image that we have not mentioned so far, a small caterpillar, that fear of yours can come with what is related to supernatural issues.

The knife, which would come to be the fourth element, has to do with issues of the passage of time, that’s what you’re afraid of if you saw this object first.

With information from depor.com

Translated by: Aleuzenev Nogales

