With the September 30th deadline just around the corner, Florida continues to lag much of the nation in responding to the U.S. Census.

By MiamiDiario Editorial Staff

According to the information published on Monday by the U.S. Census Bureau until Sunday, September 20, 2020, 92.5% of Florida households had responded below the national rate of 95.4%. The census is the largest national survey conducted once a decade.

Only eight states (Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, and North Carolina) had lower response rates than Florida.

The census plays a key role in the distribution of seats in Congress and the distribution of federal resources among the states.

The data collection phase is scheduled to end by September 30th.

Source: CBSMiami

Translated by: Aleuzenev Nogales

