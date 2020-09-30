After Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the state was entering Phase 3, Miami-Dade parks opened their doors on Monday.

This eases the restrictions related to COVID-19 on local parks that have been closed since May.

In Broward, the Brian Piccolo Sports Park and Velodrome in Cooper City and the C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines partially reopened Monday. C.B. Smith Park is still used as a coronavirus testing site.

Central Broward Park and Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill and Quiet Waters Park in Deerfield Beach partially reopened Sunday.

Visitors are encouraged to wash their hands regularly and avoid public surfaces such as railings.

Social gatherings of groups of 10 or less will be allowed if physical distancing guidelines are practiced.

Closed Parks:

Only two city parks were not reopened, Domino Park and Billy Rolle Park.

E.G. Sewell Park will also remain closed until further notice, until construction work on the park improvements is completed.

To maintain the safety of visitors, there are some restrictions.

Masks or face covers should always be worn unless vigorous exercise (e.g., running or jogging) is performed

Park attendees must restrict their activities and proximity to people in their own homes only, with limited and specific exceptions

Volleyball courts still closed

Playgrounds and outdoor gymnasiums remain closed

Recreation centers remain closed

Activities and programs inside remain suspended

The use of water fountains is strictly forbidden

Park bathrooms still closed

Informal group activities such as sports van games, birthday parties, and barbecues are still strictly prohibited.

Organized activities:

The following organized activities will only be permitted if the organizer has obtained a permit from the City of Miami Department of Parks and Recreation

Organizing entities are required to limit a coach to 9 children or less. A permit is required for this activity to begin.

Health and fitness classes: permits will be issued, but fitness classes must be 1 instructor and 9 or fewer participants, and with an approved permit that defines only the hours, places and days.

6 ft of social distance is mandatory during classes and practice sessions.

Participants must wear a mask until they participate, take it off, and put it back on once they have finished.

Doubles play is now allowed on tennis and racquetball courts that are no longer limited to single play only.

